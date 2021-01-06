WORD OF THE DAY
Saliferous [suh-lif-er-uh s] (adjective) containing or producing salt.
TV TRIVIA
In what major U.S. city does the show "Dexter" take place?
A. Houston
B. Los Angeles
C. St. Louis
D. Miami
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
6 million: The sun loses about 6 million tons of mass every second due to nuclear fusion and the solar wind.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Jan. 6, 1838: Samuel Morse's telegraph system is demonstrated for the first time at the Speedwell Iron Works in Morristown, New Jersey.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Move actor Rowan Atkinson (66)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"'Tis not enough to help the feeble up, but to support them after." - William Shakespeare
TRIVIA ANSWER
D. Miami
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.