WORD OF THE DAY
Haubergeon [haw-ber-juh n, hab-er, huh-bur-juh n] (noun) a short, sleeveless coat of mail.
FILM FACTS
In "Ant-Man," which Avenger does Scott Lang battle at the Avengers' HQ?
A. Black Widow
B. Falcon
C. Hawkeye
D. War Machine
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
108: A butt is a real unit of measurement for a cask of wine. A buttload is about 108 imperial gallons.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Dec. 30, 1922: In post-revolutionary Russia, the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) is established, comprising a confederation of Russia, Belorussia, Ukraine and the Transcaucasian Federation (divided in 1936 into the Georgian, Azerbaijan and Armenian republics).
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Basketball player LeBron James (36)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"In life, as in chess, forethought wins." - Charles Buxton
TRIVIA ANSWER
B. Falcon
