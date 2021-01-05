Happy Election Day!
WORD OF THE DAY
Nyctophobia [nik-tuh-foh-bee-uh] (noun) an abnormal fear of night or darkness.
FILM FACTS
In "Ant-Man," where did Scott Lang get a job after getting out of prison?
A. Baskin Robbins
B. Tim Horton's
C. Little Caesars
D. McDonald's
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
860: In the electric eel, some 5,000 to 6,000 stacked electroplaques can make a shock up to 860 volts and up to 1 ampere of current.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Jan. 5, 1933: Construction begins on the Golden Gate Bridge, as workers began excavating 3.25 million cubic feet of dirt for the structure's huge anchorages.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Movie actor Bradley Cooper (46)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"We didn't lose the game; we just ran out of time." - Vince Lombardi
TRIVIA ANSWER
A. Baskin Robbins
