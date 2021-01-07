WORD OF THE DAY
Taradiddle [tar-uh-did-l] (noun) 1. a small lie; fib; 2. pretentious nonsense.
TV TRIVIA
On "Firefly," what is the name of the Firefly-class spaceship?
A. Peace
B. Haven
C. Traveller
D. Serenity
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
220,000: Icebergs typically weigh 110,000 to 220,000 tons.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Jan. 7, 1789: America's first presidential election is held. Voters cast ballots to choose state electors; only white men who owned property were allowed to vote. As expected, George Washington won the election and was sworn into office on April 30, 1789.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Movie actor Nicolas Cage (57)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Cherish your human connections: your relationships with friends and family." - Joseph Brodsky
TRIVIA ANSWER
D. Serenity
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.