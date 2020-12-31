WORD OF THE DAY
Iceblink [ahys-blingk] (noun) a yellowish luminosity near the horizon or on the underside of a cloud, caused by the reflection of light from sea ice.
FILM FACTS
In Disney's "Cinderella," why wasn't Cinderella able to complete her dress for the ball?
A. The mice and birds didn't allow her in the room because they were making it for her.
B. She wasn't allowed to go to the ball.
C. Her stepmother and stepsisters kept her busy.
D. Her stepmother locked the door to the room holding her dress.
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
50: Both John Adams and Thomas Jefferson died on July 4, 1826, exactly 50 years after the adoption of the Declaration of Independence.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Dec. 31, 1999: The United States, in accordance with the Torrijos-Carter Treaties, officially hands over control of the Panama Canal, putting the strategic waterway into Panamanian hands for the first time.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Movie actor Val Kilmer (61)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"We grow small trying to be great." - E. Stanley Jones
TRIVIA ANSWER
C. Her stepmother and stepsisters kept her busy.
