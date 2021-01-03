WORD OF THE DAY
Lanuginose [luh-noo-juh-nohs, -nyoo-] (adjective) covered with lanugo, or soft, downy hairs.
FILM FACTS
In "The Big Lebowski," when the Dude is being questioned by the chief of police of Malibu, what is the Dude's only form of identification?
A. Ralph's card
B. Library card
C. Driver's license
D. Passport
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
4: The number 4 is the only number with the same number of letters as the meaning of its name.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Jan. 3, 1990: Panama's Gen. Manuel Antonio Noriega, after holing up for 10 days at the Vatican embassy in Panama City, surrenders to U.S. military troops to face charges of drug trafficking.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Football player Eli Manning (40)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"And finally Winter, with its bitin', whinin' wind, and all the land will be mantled with snow." - Roy Bean
TRIVIA ANSWER
A. Ralph's card
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.