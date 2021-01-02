WORD OF THE DAY
Karyology [kar-ee-ol-uh-jee] (noun) the study of the structure and function of cell nuclei.
FILM FACTS
In "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button," what is Benjamin's first real job?
A. Tugboat worker
B. Button maker
C. Cook
D. Delivery boy
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
20: A cough can propel saliva droplets as far as 20 feet at speeds up to 25-50 mph.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Jan. 2, 1980: On this day in 1980, in a strong reaction to the December 1979 Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, President Jimmy Carter asks the Senate to postpone action on the SALT II nuclear weapons treaty and recalls the U.S. ambassador to Moscow. These actions sent a message that the age of detente and the friendlier diplomatic and economic relations that were established between the United States and Soviet Union during President Richard Nixon's administration had ended.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Movie actor Taye Diggs (50)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Painting completed my life." - Frida Kahlo
TRIVIA ANSWER
A. Tugboat worker
