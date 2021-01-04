WORD OF THE DAY
Mésalliance [mey-zuh-lahy-uh ns, mey-zal-ee-uh ns] (noun) a marriage with someone who is considered socially inferior; misalliance.
FILM FACTS
In Disney's "Cinderella," which of the following items was ripped off of Cinderella or her dress by her stepsisters?
A. A string of pearls
B. Her mom's diamond ring
C. Her shoes
D. Her hat
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
5.7: A U.S. dollar bill costs about 5.7 cents to print, and lasts about 22 months on average.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Jan. 4, 1965: In his State of the Union address, President Lyndon Baines Johnson lays out for Congress a laundry list of legislation needed to achieve his plan for a Great Society.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Movie actor Jaeden Martell (18)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Always read something that will make you look good if you die in the middle of it." - P. J. O'Rourke
TRIVIA ANSWER
A. A string of pearls
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.