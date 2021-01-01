Happy New Year's!
WORD OF THE DAY
Jaculiferous [jak-yuh-lif-er-uh s] (adjective) having dartlike spines.
FILM FACTS
In "The Big Lebowski," what did Smokie do to provoke Walter to pull out a gun?
A. Insulted Walter
B. Rolled a strike
C. Stepped on Walter's dog
D. Argued about a foot fault
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
432: One of the fastest speeds ever achieved on the German Autobahn was 432 kilometers per hour (268 mph) in a Mercedes-Benz W125, in the year 1938.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Jan. 1, 1959: Facing a popular revolution spearheaded by Fidel Castro's 26th of July Movement, Cuban dictator Fulgencio Batista flees the island nation.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Pop singer Heyoon Jeong (25)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"As love without esteem is capricious and volatile; esteem without love is languid and cold." - Jonathan Swift
TRIVIA ANSWER
D. Argued about a foot fault
