Making the most of its extensive access to Giancarlo Granda, the figure at the center of it all, Hulu's "God Forbid: The Sex Scandal that Brought Down a Dynasty" pulls back the curtain on a salacious tale of sex, lies, hypocrisy, and political intrigue -- for streaming purposes, a divine cocktail if there ever was one.

Dismissed as the "pool boy" in early media accounts, Granda and his sister Lilia depict him as having been naively swept up into the swingin' lifestyle of Jerry Falwell Jr. and his wife, Becki, having met the former Liberty University heir and his spouse while providing drink service at a posh Miami hotel.