Parenting can be hard, even for musical legends.

Singer Gloria Estefan, in a new episode of the HBO Max and CNN series, "Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?", opened up to Wallace about being reluctant to let her daughter, Emily, come out to her grandmother before she died. (CNN and HBO Max share parent company Warner Bros. Discovery.)

"Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?" streams Fridays on HBO Max and airs Sundays at 7 p.m. ET on CNN.