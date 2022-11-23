Rising to the challenge of matching its successful predecessor, "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" maintains the razor-sharp formula, with a setup that feels even more conspicuously like an Agatha Christie homage before an extremely clever series of twists kick in. Writer-director Rian Johnson again assembles a solid cast behind Daniel Craig, but it's his use of language -- where nary a word is wasted -- that finally gives the sequel its edge.

Netflix opportunistically stepped up to acquire the "Knives Out" franchise and, departing from its usual "Stroke the filmmakers' egos" approach to theatrical distribution, will actually give the movie a wide one-week-only release before it hits the streaming service in late December. Most people will probably still wait to consume it in the comfort of their homes, but for those who do take the plunge, it certainly plays well with an appreciative audience.