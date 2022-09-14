Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady are 'living separately,' source tells CNN

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen in 2019. Bündchen and Brady, who wed in 2009, are going through a difficult period.

 Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Superstar couple Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady, who wed in 2009, are going through a difficult period.

Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback who currently plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and his wife, Bündchen, a fashion model, are dealing with "marital issues," according to a source close to the couple.

