The Aurora Theatre will showcase an array of Broadway-caliber musicals, thought-provoking plays and timeless holiday magic throughout its Season 28 Signature Series, which marks the first time in the venue’s history that every show will be led by a woman.

“I’m so invigorated about Aurora’s upcoming season. Every performance will demonstrate the beautiful humanity of powerful stories,” Aurora Theatre Co-Founder and Producing Artistic Director Ann-Carol Pence said. “I’m especially proud that each show features a woman in the leading role. As a woman-led company, it gives me great joy to amplify the passion, humor and resilience of many amazing female characters, one of which wrote my all-time favorite song, ‘You’ve Got a Friend.’”

