The Aurora Theatre will showcase an array of Broadway-caliber musicals, thought-provoking plays and timeless holiday magic throughout its Season 28 Signature Series, which marks the first time in the venue’s history that every show will be led by a woman.
“I’m so invigorated about Aurora’s upcoming season. Every performance will demonstrate the beautiful humanity of powerful stories,” Aurora Theatre Co-Founder and Producing Artistic Director Ann-Carol Pence said. “I’m especially proud that each show features a woman in the leading role. As a woman-led company, it gives me great joy to amplify the passion, humor and resilience of many amazing female characters, one of which wrote my all-time favorite song, ‘You’ve Got a Friend.’”
The series begins with “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” which runs from Aug. 17 — Sept. 10 at the Clyde & Sandra Stickland Grand Stage.
Decades before King won any of her four Grammys or was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and long before she had a hand in writing more than 110 pop hits that made the Billboard 100, and years before she sold any of her 75 million records, King was just a ponytailed girl from Brooklyn with a dream.
“Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” chronicles the life of a teenager who defied her mother’s wishes to pursue her own to become one of music’s greatest singer-songwriters, whose hits include “I Feel The Earth Move,” “One Fine Day,” “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” and “You’ve Got A Friend.”
Christmas Canteen, which is Gwinnett’s longest-running theatrical holiday tradition returns for a 28th season when it plays the Clyde & Sandra Stickland Grand Stage from Nov. 24 — Dec. 23.
The show features an ever-evolving steady stream of songs, dancing and comedic sketches that have been entertaining audiences since first taking the stage in 1996.
“‘Christmas Canteen’ is synonymous with Aurora Theatre,” Pence, who has been involved with the show since its inception, said before last year’s run. “Over our 27 years, we have changed, the region has changed, yet ‘Canteen’ has been a joyful, consistent part of our journey. It is my way of saying thank you for allowing Aurora to be a pivotal part of this wonderful community.
“Personally, it’s my time to hug a whole lot of special people. Christmas can’t come soon enough for me.”
Mary Lynn Owen, who won the Suzi Bass Award for her performance in Aurora’s “Wit” in 2016, returns to the venue for the leading role in “Knead,” which takes the Metro Waterproofing Main Stage from Jan. 25 — Feb. 28.
“Knead,” which was also written by Owen, centers on the granddaughter of Cuban immigrants plagued by insomnia who is determined that her mother’s bread recipe will be a hit with consumers. But the ingredients of time and memory keep interfering, and the bread-baking process — performed in real time— becomes a deeper journey.
Lori Fischer’s “Greener Pastures,” which is billed as a “Golden Girls” meets “The Odd Couple” crowd-pleaser, takes the Clyde & Sandra Stickland Grand Stage from March 21 — April 7.
The show centers on 48-year-old Dorothy, a struggling actor with performance anxiety who has had enough playing a singing sandwich on the local children’s show “Lunchtime with Munchkins.”
After finding a way out of her contract, she decides to call it a career and move into the Greener Pastures Retirement Center, only to find out that her roommate, the wisecracking Maxine, wants Dorothy to live somewhere else.
Rounding out the season is “Sister Act,” a famous Broadway play that was turned into a hit 1992 movie starring Whoopi Goldberg. The show, which will take the Clyde & Sandra Stickland Grand Stage from May 23- June 16, tells the story of lounge singer Deloris Van Cartier, who believes her life is in danger after witnessing a murder.
Van Cartier is placed in protective custody in a convent, where she is disguised as a nun. While she isn’t a fan of attending church and chooses to live a very un-nun lifestyle, her love of music causes her to work wonders with the choir.
The Signature Series is just one part of the Aurora Theatre, which will continue to host hundreds of arts, entertainment, educational and community events throughout the year that cater to audiences of diverse ages, backgrounds and lifestyles.
Shows such as Aurora Children’s Playhouse, LAC Limited Engagements, LAC Global, Aurora Comedy Nights, Teatro Aurora and the Lawrenceville Ghost Tours are scheduled to return set to return with a dates and show times to be announced closer to their respective opening nights.
Tickets for all shows can be purchased via auroratheatre.com or by calling the Box Office at 678-226-6222.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.