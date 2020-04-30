Gigi Hadid confirms she is pregnant

Supermodel Gigi Hadid confirmed Thursday that she's pregnant.
In welcoming the high-fashion model to "The Tonight Show," host Jimmy Fallon began by congratulating Hadid "on expecting a baby."
"Thank you so much," Hadid said in the prerecorded interview. "Obviously, we wish we could have announced it on our own terms. But we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support."
Reports have been circulating for days that Hadid, 25, and partner Zayn Malik, a former member of the band One Direction, are expecting a baby.
The interview will air Thursday night.
