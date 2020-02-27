Dacula residents can end their week by dropping by a new pita restaurant after work and getting some free food.
Pita Mediterranean Street Food will hold a grand opening celebration from 6 until 9 p.m. Friday at its newest location at Suite 3c in the Publix Shopping Center located at 720 Dacula Road in Dacula, according to the restaurant chain's CMO and co-founder, Mike Carino.
To mark the grand opening, the restaurant will hand out free gyros, chicken gyros and falafel pitas on Friday night.
"We are inviting the entire community to come enjoy the new location with free food and meet the team in person," Carino said. "Our last 2 grand openings in Gwinnett the last 2 years in Peachtree Corner and Suwanee brought in about 800 customers through the door."
Pita Mediterranean Street Food serves an array of Mediterranean-style dishes, such as various gyros, falafel, pita bread, wraps, kabobs, hummus and salads.
This will be the third Pita Mediterranean Street Food in Gwinnett County. The chain also has locations in Peachtree Corners and Suwanee.
The new Dacula restaurant will be the chain's 32nd location overall. Carino said Pita Mediterranean Street Food is also expanding outside of Georgia this year, entering the Florida, Alabama and Chicago-area markets and expects to have 42 locations by the end of the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.