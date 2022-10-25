Screen Shot 2022-10-25 at 12.55.12 PM.png

Dr. Amy Farah was among those honored at GGC's Fall Recognition ceremony.

 Photo: GGC

Georgia Gwinnett College’s annual Fall Recognition ceremony celebrates its faculty and staff every year by honoring those standouts who embody the school’s four pillars of scholarship, leadership, service and creativity.

Dr. Amy Farah, associate professor of teacher education, has been named recipient of the Outstanding Faculty Teaching Award for 2021-2022 by GGC’s Annual Awards Committee.