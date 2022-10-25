Georgia Gwinnett College’s annual Fall Recognition ceremony celebrates its faculty and staff every year by honoring those standouts who embody the school’s four pillars of scholarship, leadership, service and creativity.
Dr. Amy Farah, associate professor of teacher education, has been named recipient of the Outstanding Faculty Teaching Award for 2021-2022 by GGC’s Annual Awards Committee.
Farah, who credits her award to her in-depth approach to student interactions and the many ways she gets to know her students, is one of seven faculty and staff members recognized this year.
The Outstanding Faculty Teaching category typically results from student nominations. Farah’s students offer stories of close-knit bonds with her.
“Dr. Farah opened my eyes about the world of assessments and assessment design,” said one student. “I started her class feeling very intimidated but ended the semester with a new fascination!”
“I think the students take note of how I really listen to them,” said Farah, who thinks her attentiveness shows her investment in each student.
One of the techniques Farah employs is a “pulse check” at the start of every class. She uses the time to get to know her students academically, emotionally and socially and uses that information to personalize her approach to each class. She also favors hands-on approaches to learning, which encourage student engagement and improves class morale.
“If I notice something is off with a student, I always personally check in with them and see what I can do to support them," said Farah. "I make it known that I am happy to work with them if they find themselves in a difficult season of life.”
