The soap-opera relationships of musical royalty have inspired plenty of movies, including a 1981 made-for-TV version of Tammy Wynette's biography, appropriately titled "Stand By Your Man." With a six-part format, "George & Tammy" brings a more expansive twang to the fractious lives of country legends Wynette and George Jones, in a solid if unspectacular showcase for crooning stars Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon.

Viacom is giving this Showtime production an extra push by premiering it simultaneously on the pay channel and after its cable hit "Yellowstone," a savvy maneuver in more ways than one. For starters, "George & Tammy" begins with the couple's introduction while he's grappling with alcoholism and she's still married to Don Chapel (Pat Healy), which turns out to be by far the most interesting portion of a story that yields gradually diminishing returns thereafter.