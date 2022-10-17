George Floyd's family considering lawsuit against Kanye West after fentanyl claim

George Floyd's family is considering legal action against Kanye West. The rapper is pictured here on October 2 in France.

 Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Images

Kanye West's latest controversial remarks could land him in a legal battle.

The artist and entrepreneur, who has changed his name to Ye, spoke on a recent episode of the podcast "Drink Champs," where he discussed the death of George Floyd and several other topics.