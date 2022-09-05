Julia Roberts and George Clooney have a lot of history together.
The actors have been friends for decades, which, according to the two stars, made filming a kiss for their upcoming romantic comedy quite funny.
Julia Roberts and George Clooney have a lot of history together.
The actors have been friends for decades, which, according to the two stars, made filming a kiss for their upcoming romantic comedy quite funny.
"Yeah. I told my wife, 'It took 80 takes,'" Clooney told The New York Times. "She was like, 'What the hell?'"
"It took 79 takes of us laughing and then the one take of us kissing," Roberts told the publication.
The two next co-star in "Ticket to Paradise," a film about a divorced couple who are trying to stop their daughter from getting married.
"We have a friendship that people are aware of, and we're going into it as this divorced couple. Half of America probably thinks we are divorced, so we have that going for us," Roberts quipped.
She and Clooney have appeared on screen together before in "Ocean's Eleven," "Ocean's Twelve," "Money Monster" and "Confessions of a Dangerous Mind."
Roberts joked about the two reuniting for "Ticket to Paradise" in an interview with Variety in May, sarcastically suggesting that fans should lower their expectations for the film.
"I think it's so funny and George is so funny and George and I together, it's probably going to be terrible because there's too much potential for it to be great, it'll just implode on it itself. I think that should be the commercial for the movie: 'It's probably going to be terrible,'" she laughed.
"Ticket to Paradise" debuts in theaters Oct. 21.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
This poll is not scientific, results only reflect opinions of respondents.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.