The city of Norcross will celebrate the county’s diversity on Saturday with its annual Gateway International Food & Music Festival. The event, held at Norcross’ Lillian Webb Park, is part of “Welcoming Week.”
Welcoming American describes the week as a time for “communities (to) bring together immigrants and those born within their countries in a spirit of unity to build strong connections across their communities and affirm the benefits of welcoming everyone.”
“Our city has become well known in the Gwinnett area for our natural cultural diversity and inclusive nature,” Norcross Mayor Craig Newton said. “We strive to ensure all residents and visitors feel welcome, that this is as much their ‘place to imagine’ as anyone else’s. Events like the Gateway International Festival and our partnership with Welcoming America echo and celebrate our city’s commitment to inclusiveness and to building a special kind of community that is shaped by all our members.”
Organizers said the event, which is sponsored by the Gateway85 CID, will showcase the region’s best multicultural talent and various ethnic foods while highlighting the rich cultural contributions of Gwinnett’s diverse communities.
The festival, which was named a Top 20 Event in the Southeast this year by Southeast Tourism Society, will feature a variety of performers and showcase the area’s cultural heritage through food, dance, music and art. The festival will also include activities that offer fun for all ages: lawn games, soccer and mini-golf along with the Splash Pad, which will be open.
International and local food will be served up by vendors, with cultural performances slated to begin at 3:10 p.m.
Norcross is one of four official “Welcoming Cities” in Georgia.