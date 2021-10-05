'Game of Thrones' prequel official teaser is here By Lisa Respers France, CNN Oct 5, 2021 Oct 5, 2021 Updated 34 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The official teaser for "House of The Dragon" has dropped and get ready for all types of action. From HBO/Youtube Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The dragons are coming.The official teaser for "House of The Dragon" has dropped and get ready for all types of action.The "Game of Thrones" sequel looks dark, fiery and a bit of a balm to those missing "GOT" based on the teaser."Gods. Kings. Fire. Blood," the caption read on the teaser on YouTube. The Targaryen-focused spin-off comes to HBO Max, which is owned by CNN's parent company, in 2022.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Most popular posts from the Gwinnett Daily Post Get the most popular posts on GwinnettDailyPost.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Arts And Entertainment Television Dramas Television Programming More Entertainment Entertainment Jamie Lee Curtis thinks cosmetic procedures are 'wiping out a generation of beauty' By Lisa Respers France, CNN 24 min ago 0 Entertainment Alan Kalter, 'Late Show with David Letterman' announcer, dies at 78 By Marianne Garvey, CNNUpdated 7 min ago 0 Entertainment Justin Bieber selling weed named after his hit song 'Peaches' By Lisa Respers France, CNN 30 min ago 0 Entertainment 'Fauci' celebrates a life marked by public service -- and more recently, political attacks Review by Brian Lowry, CNN 1 hr ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. More Headlines Jamie Lee Curtis thinks cosmetic procedures are 'wiping out a generation of beauty' Justin Bieber selling weed named after his hit song 'Peaches' Alan Kalter, 'Late Show with David Letterman' announcer, dies at 78 Lonely Baby Rhino Starts Wrestling With A Goat | The Dodo Odd Couples {{title}}
