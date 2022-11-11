Gallagher, watermelon-smashing comedian, dead at 76

Comedian Gallagher, best known for his watermelon-smashing comedy routine and many popular specials in the 1980s, died on November 11. Gallagher is pictured here in 2014 in Pasadena, California.

 Michael S. Schwartz/WireImage/Getty Images

Comedian Gallagher, best known for his watermelon-smashing comedy routine and many popular specials in the 1980s, died Friday morning, according his manager Craig Marquardo. He was 76.

According to a statement provided to CNN by Marquardo, the comedian died "after a short health battle" and "passed away surrounded by his family in Palm Springs, California."