Greater Atlanta Christian School families gathered on Aug. 20 to sort and pack donated school supplies such as pencils, crayons, notebooks, folders, and disinfecting wipes, for the teachers and students of neighboring school Meadowcreek Elementary School.
Photo: GAC
Savannah Roberts, Colton Harsh and Justin Bagwell are shown in front of some of the supplies collected.
More than 200 individuals attended the service event to prepare the supplies, donated by GAC families, for delivery to 40 classrooms at Meadowcreek Elementary,
More than 200 individuals attended the service event to prepare the supplies, donated by GAC families, for delivery to 40 classrooms at Meadowcreek Elementary, where the need for supplies is greatly felt.
Justin Bagwell, GAC Director of Spiritual Life, said the service initiative, Spartans Serving Together, provided an opportunity for GAC families to serve together in the local community.
"The day was an inspiring time of worship, fellowship, and service together as a GAC community. Each person, including the youngest of our Spartans, played a significant role in this service event," Bagwell said.
The project was the vision of GAC Service Prefect, Colton Harsh, who said, “This service opportunity not only will be an amazing way to start the year off, but also will be a step towards our goal of being the hands and feet of Jesus.”
Prefects at GAC are student leaders from the senior class who possess a high degree of commitment to the school’s values and ideals and create impact within the school community through servant leadership.
Savannah Roberts, GAC High School Service Director, said seeing the entire GAC community come together to participate was an encouragement.
“We want to see GAC be a neighbor that our community can rely on. We want people to encounter the Spirit of God through our support and service to our neighbors. And we want our GAC family to grow together in serving," she said. "Service is a medium where we encounter God and experience His heart and His nature. Service allows people of all ages and backgrounds to find purpose in the Kingdom and be drawn into the good life in Jesus."
