Greater Atlanta Christian School families gathered on Aug. 20 to sort and pack donated school supplies such as pencils, crayons, notebooks, folders, and disinfecting wipes, for the teachers and students of neighboring school Meadowcreek Elementary School.

More than 200 individuals attended the service event to prepare the supplies, donated by GAC families, for delivery to 40 classrooms at Meadowcreek Elementary, where the need for supplies is greatly felt.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.