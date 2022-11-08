Entertainment: Hot 97s Summer Jam (copy)

Takeoff of Migos performs during Hot 97’s Summer Jam concert at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, June 2, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J.

 Danielle Parhizkaran/USA Today Network

A homegoing service for late Migos rapper Takeoff will be held Friday at Atlanta's State Farm Arena.

The service will begin at noon and fans can secure a maximum of two tickets through Ticketmaster.