A homegoing service for late Migos rapper Takeoff will be held Friday at Atlanta's State Farm Arena.
The service will begin at noon and fans can secure a maximum of two tickets through Ticketmaster.
Rev. Jesse Curney, III of New Mercies Christian Church in Lilburn will officiate the service, the pastor announced on radio station V103 on Monday.
The 28-year-old rapper, who was born in Lawrenceville and attended Berkmar High School, was shot and killed around 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 1 at a bowling alley in Houston.
Daily Post news partner Fox 5 Atlanta reported that in a statement obtained by TMZ, Curney said, "I was really sad to hear the news. Kirshnik has been a faithful member since he was 10 years old. He and his family were active and avid supporters of the church and the community as a whole."
Born Kirsnick Khari Ball, Takeoff grew up in Gwinnett County alongside the two other members of the group. Quavo was his uncle and Offset was his cousin.
Takeoff was the youngest of the three, and viewed as the most laidback member.
State Farm Arena officials said all guests are "strongly" encouraged to arrive early with doors opening at 11 a.m. State Farm Arena will offer free parking for ticketed guests in the Ruby Lot (100 Baker Street Extension, Atlanta, GA, 30303) until the lot is full.
The public memorial will follow a strict no photo and no video policy. All devices will be checked with Yondr bags prior to entering the arena, arena officials said.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers or gifts that donations should be made to The Rocket Foundation which was recently established to support programs which are saving lives through proven, community-based solutions to prevent gun violence. Donations can be made at: www.rocket-foundation.org
No gifts or items will be permitted to be left at or near the venue.
