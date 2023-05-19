If you are looking for signs that summer is just around the corner, look no further than the return of Fridays-N-Duluth.
The city’s event series returns next Friday, May 26, and will continue throughout the summer. The series provides everything from food trucks and live music to themed nights and exciting activities.
The series runs every Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the Town Green.
“With three stages featuring talented musicians, an array of vendors showcasing unique products, and yard games to keep everyone entertained, Fridays-N-Duluth offers something for everyone,” city officials said in a press release.
One of the most popular aspects of Fridays-N-Duluth is the themed nights that take place on even-numbered dates throughout the series. These special evenings add an extra layer of excitement and provide unique experiences for attendees.
The schedule for those theme nights is:
May 26: Eureka! — Prepare to unleash your inner scientist as Eureka! takes over Town Green. Join our mad scientist for a night of mind-bending experiments, thrilling explosions (not to worry, no animals or humans will be harmed!), and encounters with exotic creatures. Put on your thinking cap and safety glasses for a chance to participate in an exciting experiment.
June 2: Pride — Embrace the spirit of inclusivity and celebrate Pride Month with the community. This family-friendly event will feature themed photo-ops, free glitter tattoos, and a vibrant atmosphere that honors diversity and acceptance.
June 16: Dog Days of Summer — Bring your furry friends and join us for a tail-wagging good time at Dog Days of Summer! Watch in awe as the Dynamo Dogs showcase their impressive tricks on the top of Town Green. Enjoy food vendors catering to your pups, strike a pose at themed photo ops, and make unforgettable memories with your four-legged companions.
July 14: Decades Night — Step into a time machine as we journey through the iconic eras of the 20s, 70s, 80s, and 90s! Guests are encouraged to dress in their favorite decade’s fashion and groove to the beats of the past.
July 28: International Night — Embark on a global adventure without leaving Downtown Duluth! International Night will feature mesmerizing performances representing cultures from around the world on the main stage.
Capture memories with iconic landmarks brought to life, and let your creativity shine at the SKA Academy tent where young travelers can make their own lanterns (while supplies last). You can join a lantern parade at 8:45 p.m, to conclude the evening.
“Our goal with Fridays-N-Duluth is to create an inclusive and memorable experience for the community,” Events Coordinator Jessica Gross said. “We’re thrilled to bring back this beloved event series, and each themed night adds a unique flavor to the overall celebration.”
The weekly food truck and entertainment lineup for Fridays-N-Duluth will be announced every Wednesday before each event. You can stay update at duluthga.net/events
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
An energy boost always helps to kick start a work morning and can keep us going throughout the day. What is your go-to energy source?
Don't see your choice? Let us know in the comments how you power through your week!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.