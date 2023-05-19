Duluth3.jpg

Fridays-N-Duluth, which features some themed events like this lantern parade from 2022, returns on May 26.

 File Photo

If you are looking for signs that summer is just around the corner, look no further than the return of Fridays-N-Duluth.

The city’s event series returns next Friday, May 26, and will continue throughout the summer. The series provides everything from food trucks and live music to themed nights and exciting activities.

