If You Go What: Free Comic Book Day When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Where: Downtown Lawrenceville More info: Go to downtownlawrencevillega.com
Kyle Puttkammer has no problem at all remembering his first comic book purchase.
“There’s nothing like getting your first comic book,” said Puttkammer, who owns and operates Galactic Quest stores in Lawrenceville and Buford. “I still remember mine, from when I was 9 years old — it was a Marvel team-up between Spider-Man, Silver Samurai and Black Widow.
“Little did I know at that tender age that Black Widow would one day get her own movie, and that Spider-Man would be beloved around the world and Silver Samurai would turn up in a ‘Wolverine’ movie.”
After nearly a century of existence in the United States, comic books are indeed alive and well and will be the headline attraction on Saturday at Free Comic Book Day on the downtown Square in Lawrenceville. The event will run from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and will include the distribution of free comic books, panelists, workshops, classes, interactive activities, vendors and a cosplay contest to determine the best in handmade costume creations.
Puttkammer has been involved in Free Comic Book Day since its inception more than 20 years ago and he said his two stores will give away the equivalent of a ton of free comic books on Saturday. He’s also been busy making sure comic fans will be able to find some tasty offerings at the city’s downtown shops.
“For the past two weeks I’ve been hand-delivering boxes and boxes of comics to the merchants on the square,” he said. “It’s our partnership with the city that has allowed us to build Free Comic Book Day to the level that it is. It’s a great opportunity for people to come out in costume and to see costumes and to discover new businesses on the square.
“It’s like a Comic-Con in a downtown setting. The best city in Gwinnett is going to have the biggest party.”
Puttkammer, who opened the first Galactic Quest in a Lawrenceville flea market in 1991, said that even though he’s been involved in many Free Comic Book Day commemorations, he still looks forward to each one and particularly enjoys seeing families share their ink-and-paper interests.
“I’ve been doing this for 32 years and every year it’s an adventure and every year there’s some awesome new surprises and friends we meet,” he said. “At this stage we’ve seen generations — teenagers that have grown up and now have their own kids and they bring their kids in. We love it when the whole family comes in and discovers comics.”
Among the comics that are part of the Free Comic Book Day lineup, Puttkammer mentioned titles showcasing DogMan (“For the younger readers,” he said), Spider-Man, Star Wars and DC Comics. He added that a number of the popular streaming shows on Netflix will also have comic-related items.
And Puttkammer is particularly pumped about the offering (for sale) of a project near and dear to his heart.
“We will be releasing a comic book graphic novel we’ve created,” he said. “It’s a character created from a long-ago art class named Galaxy Man. Tracy Yardley, the artist who did Sonic the Hedgehog, was kind enough to create three issues from an original story. So the character was basically born in Gwinnett and is a husband, father and hero and people can discover his adventures when it’s released on Saturday.”
Seeing a plan fall together and witnessing folks having fun makes the work of helping to present Free Comic Book Day worth it, Puttkammer said.
“I feel very blessed and fortunate to have fun for a living,” he said.
For more information on Free Comic Book Day, visit www.freecomicbookday.com and www.downtownlawrencevillega.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.