Frank Ocean drops new music

We are one step closer to Frank Ocean's third album.
The singer has released not one but two new songs.
"Dear April" and "Cayendo" (the latter of which includes Ocean singing partially in Spanish) started streaming Friday and also appear on special vinyl releases.
Ocean previewed the tunes last October and followed that up with the surprise release of a few other tracks, including "DHL" and "In My Room."
The artist is well known for keeping his followers eager for new music.
There's been munch anticipation from them for a new album since he released his last, "Blonde," in 2016.
