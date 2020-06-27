Stone Mountain Park officials announced the park has canceled its fireworks shows this year for the Fourth of July because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The show has drawn thousands in years past. Previously, the park had planned to hold its Lasershow Spectacular, followed by patriotic fireworks, from July 1 to 7.
However, park officials eventually chose to cancel the celebration altogether.
"Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the desire to maintain social distancing, Stone Mountain Park laser show and fireworks for Fantastic Fourth Celebration have been cancelled," park officials said.
Limited attractions and natural areas of the park where adequate social distancing can be achieved are still open, including the campground, Marriott hotel, golf courses, and natural areas like Grist Mill, Covered Bridge, Quarry Exhibit and hiking trails.
The park will also offer Mountain Members additional benefits and operating days, which will be announced closer to a firm opening date.
"You are very important to our park and our employees, so rest assured we will take care of you and your family. We really can’t wait to see you!" park officials said.
They added that they will continue to monitor the situation, consult with medical experts and follow official recommendations from public health officials to determine a re-opening date.
"We thank our extended Stone Mountain Park family for their understanding and compassion for one another as we work together to navigate this crisis," park officials said.
