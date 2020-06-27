Many Independence Day celebrations have been canceled this year over concerns for the spread of the coronavirus, but Lanier Islands has decided to still give the community a show and will continue with its fireworks display.
"If you are looking for a quick getaway to come together and spread out for the 4th of July, look no further than Lanier Islands," Lanier Islands announced.
The festivities will start with a concert from Johnny Hayes and the Loveseats Band at 7 p.m., with fireworks at the LandShark Landing stage, starting at 10 p.m.
Other activities at Lanier Islands include beaches, hiking and biking trails, swimming areas and lakeside accommodations.
There is a daily $10 beach fee for holidays/special events.
Margaritaville at Lanier Islands LandShark Landing Stage is located at 7650 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford. For more information, visit lanierislands.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.