Gwinnett County residents can party like it’s 1812 this weekend.
The Fort Daniel Foundation, which manages the War of 1812-era Fort Daniel historic site, is set to hold its 11th annual Frontier Faire from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday at the site, which is located at 2505 Braselton Highway in Buford.
“It is pretty much the usual fare, although we will have a company demonstrating Ground Penetrating Radar, which we haven’t done in several years,” Fort Daniel Foundation President Jim D’Angelo said.
The Fort Daniel site is one of the oldest non-Native American sites in Gwinnett County. The Frontier Faire’s name comes from fact that the fort was built during the War of 1812 as part of a line of defense on what was then considered the frontier in Georgia.
This year’s Frontier Faire will have War of 1812 military re-enactors giving flintlock demonstrations, the ArchaeoBus mobile archaeology classroom, frontier life demonstrations, the Hog Mountain Trading Post. Native American skills demonstrations featuring food preparation and point making and blacksmithing, lye soap and hominy cooking demonstrations.
The local Children of the American Revolution chapter will also have a booth explaining the role of children in the early years of the U.S.
There will be opportunities for attendees to watch, and possibly participate in, archaeology digs taking place at the event as well.
One of the other special activities at this year’s Frontier Faire will be a recognition of descendants of people who served at Fort Daniel with the highlighting of a sign listing the people who served at the fort.
D’Angelo said several descendants of one of the men who served at the fort, John McMillian, will be coming to the faire for the sign recognition “around (1 p.m.) or 2 p.m.” after they leave another gathering taking place earlier in the day.
“Most have never been to the site and they will gather to see new signage recognizing all the men who served there,” D’Angelo said. “There will be a brief recognition of (McMillian’s) descendants and the new signage at that time.”
Admission to the Frontier Faire is $2 per person and $5 per family. Parking is available in the front yard of the Fort Daniel site — the festival is located in the backyard, behind an existing house on the property — and attendants will be on hand to direct people where to park their vehicles.