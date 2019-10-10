A former Gwinnett Daily Post columnist has compiled some of her most popular columns into a new book and she’ll be in Lilburn this weekend to promote it.
Susan Larson, who wrote columns for the Daily Post for 17 years from 1999 until 2015, has released the collection of what she described as 75 of her “most popular columns” in “A Word’s Worth: One Column at a Time.” She will be signing copies of the book from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday at the Lilburn library branch, which is attached to Lilburn City Hall and located at 4817 Church St.
“Most of the 75 columns were written about people and events in Gwinnett County,” Larson said.