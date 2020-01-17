3455 Peachtree Industrial Blvd.
Duluth
(470) 299-2383
Open since: November 2019
Owner: Moynul Chowdhury
Hours: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Sunday
Location: In Kroger shopping center near Pleasant Hill Road and Peachtree Industrial Boulevard.
Atmosphere: Halal Guys franchisee Joe Hafez said he wants customers to be immersed in the history of Halal Guys as soon as they walk into the restaurant.
The restaurant that now has more than 400 stores already open or registered to open in the U.S., brought its first location to Duluth in 2019. The Halal Guys is located in a shopping center connected to Kroger on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth. The burgeoning franchise had humble beginnings as Manhattan food cart decades ago.
Hafez said he grew to love the food while living in New York before the company franchised. There was a time, he said, when authentic halal meat was trendy and harder to find. He said the photos of customers lining up to be served at The Halal Guys’ original food truck are depicted on the restaurant’s walls to engage customers at local restaurants.
“When you walk in you’ll see our mural on the wall has some of our history in New York,” Hafez said. “Even people that don’t know about the history, they ask questions, ‘What is that?’ So we give them feedback a lot.”
In Duluth, customers order at the counter and see all the ingredients before them. Customers cherry pick ingredients as they build a wrap or bowl.
“The most important element is its street food and the customer sees everything cooked,” Hafez said. “We tried to keep that in all our franchises.”
Menu: The base of Halal Guys’ menu is a build-your-own style of sandwich or platters.
For sandwiches, customers first choose a protein: chicken, gyro or falafel. All sandwiches are served on a warm pita. Sandwiches come with shredded iceberg lettuce, chopped tomato and choice of sauces, and customers can choose to fill their sandwich with other toppings for no extra charge. All sandwiches come with one packet of white sauce and one packet of hot sauce.
Platters are also based with lettuce and tomato, rice, the customer’s choice of chicken, beef gyro or falafel. Customers choose from a selection of toppings and top it off with white and hot sauce.
Customers can also order a combo of beef gyro and chicken. Toppings include onions, green peppers and jalapeno peppers.
Everything is made from scratch, Hafez said, and the meat is shaved off of rotisseries in the back of the kitchen. The platters and sandwiches are assembled in a line in front of the customer.
“We want to know our customers one-by-one and make them a regular,” Hafez said. “We want them to come back. We always try to make it an experience for the customer. Everything we do there, we want to have an impact on your day.”
There are a handful of sides to choose from, including fries, hummus and baba ganoush. Customers can treat themselves to baklava for dessert.
Something You May Not Know: Halal Guys is launching its own take on a new menu item: burritos.
Similar to the sandwiches, customers can stuff the same made-from-scratch proteins and toppings in a corn tortilla instead of pita or a bowl. The burritos are only being offered at Halal Guys for a limited time.
“We wanted to come up with something new,” Hafez said. “It’s Spanish, but we try to put a twist on it.”
