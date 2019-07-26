5210 Town Center Boulevard Suite 210
Peachtree Corners
(470) 233-7586
Owner: Jeff Hunter
General Manager: Dexter Mathis
Open Since: January 2019
Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays.
Location: In Peachtree Corners’ new Town Center shopping complex, directly across from Firebirds Wood Fired Grill.
Atmosphere: Like the newly-built shopping complex Salata is located in, the restaurant is sleek and modern, beckoning patrons to sit and chat for a long while after they’ve finished their meals.
“It’s very laid-back and relaxed; when people come, they normally hang out most of the day,” Salata’s General Manager Dexter Mathis said. “I’ve had ladies come in here and their kids will be playing at the park and they’ve been here from like 11 a.m. and didn’t leave until 3 p.m. It’s a very relaxed environment.”
The music Salata plays, which ranges from pop hits such as the Jonas Brothers’ “Sucker” or Taylor Swift’s “Out of Style” to older-school hits, is intended to further that relaxing feel, Mathis said.
“It goes from old school to new school, though the music is never up too loud,” he said. “We keep this place very clean, too, so people are like, ‘Oh, this is a nice little chill place to come.’ People do work here and sometimes hold meetings, so it’s pretty (versatile).”
Menu: Salata is untraditional in that it doesn’t exactly have a menu, Mathis said.
“We tell people, ‘Your imagination is the limit,’ because we don’t do a traditional menu like other restaurants,” he said. “We have over 50 toppings and you just go down the line and choose what you want. You want cucumbers, you want extra of something? That’s fine, because we don’t weigh the salads — it’s by price.”
Salata, which gets its name because it’s primarily a salad bar, does offer a little more structure than just pick anything, though.
Customers begin by choosing a regular salad, small salad or wrap, then pick what kind of lettuce they want.
From there, they choose from the more than 50 toppings, which includes anything and everything, Mathis said.
“We have watermelon, we have blueberries, we have oranges — I’ve never really seen oranges on a salad — we have the banana peppers, we have jicama, which is almost a cross between an apple and a pear but with none of the sweetness, we have beets and then pretty much everything else that’s standard, like broccoli, cucumbers, tomatoes, all those things,” Mathis said. “We also put pasta on salads too. We cook the pasta, then we season it with our fresh herb vinaigrette and mix it into (your) salad, if you want.”
Once a customer has chosen salad or wrap toppings, he or she then chooses a dressing and a protein.
“For proteins, we have four different kinds of chicken: regular grilled chicken, pesto chicken, my favorite is is the spicy chipotle chicken and then we have an Asian barbeque chicken,” Mathis said. “Then we also have turkey, we have shrimp, we have salmon, we have a seafood mix, which is crab, salmon and shrimp, we have falafel, we have quinoa, we have tofu, avocado and artichokes. We have a lot of options.”
If all the salad or wrap options aren’t enough, Salata also offers three kinds of soup: tomato basil, broccoli and white bean. For those with a sweet tooth or who want dessert, the restaurant also offers chocolate chunk, peanut butter, white chocolate macadamia nut and oatmeal raisin cookies.
And, of course, a meal wouldn’t be complete without a drink.
“Our tea bar is basically all our signature teas and lemonades; we really don’t do drinks, unless it’s (select) bottled sodas,” Mathis said. “Every day we brew our teas fresh, and they’re all made from organic tea leaves. We have the black China tea, a green tea, the sweet tea is just the black China tea sweetened and we have a plum cinnamon tea. This is the only store in Atlanta that has that flavor. Then we have three lemonades: raspberry, peach and prickly pear.”
Something You May Not Know: Salata is certified to be gluten-free, meaning employees prepare different items separately to avoid cross-contamination.