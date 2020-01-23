Moe's Soul Food Kitchen opened on Scenic Highway in Lawrenceville in November. Here are five items from its menu that diners can try out when …

Lobby at the Maddox is a restaurant with a 1950s-1960s Italian chop house feel in downtown Winder. The restaurant also serves lunch on weekdays under the name Cafe at the Lobby.

On The Menu

Cheeseburger: $4.99. A cheeseburger served on a bun with traditional toppings, such as pickles, lettuce, onions and tomato.

Dropped Biscuit: $1. A biscuit cooked in a fryer and then smothered in honey.

Fried Chicken: Chicken fried in a blend of batter and seasonings. Can be purchased as part of the lunch special for $6.99, the one meat entree with side, a bread and drink for $12.99 or the two meat entree with three sides, a drink and a bread for $17.99.

Fried Pork Chop: A Pork Chop fried in a blend of batter and seasonings and then smothered in a brown gravy. Can be purchased as part of the lunch special for $6.99, the one meat entree with side, a bread and drink for $12.99 or the two meat entree with three sides, a drink and a bread for $17.99.

Wings Combo: $6.99. Chicken wings in the customer's choice of hot, mild, lemon pepper, BBQ, Honey BBQ, Thai Chili or Honey Mustard sauce and served with fries and a drink.