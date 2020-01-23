Moe’s Soul Food Kitchen
198 Scenic Highway
Lawrenceville
678-349-2068
Owner: Starr Coles
Open Since: Nov. 4
Location: Across Scenic Highway from Gwinnett Fire Station 15 and near the intersection of Scenic Highway and Grayson Highway.
Hours: Closed on Mondays; 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 11 a.m. until midnight on Fridays; 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturdays (although the kitchen closes at 9 p.m.); and noon until 6 p.m. on Sundays.
Atmosphere: Moe’s Soul Food Kitchen strives to to be a family-friendly place for Lawrenceville residents to enjoy home-style cooking. Sean Robinson is the owner’s brother and is helping with the running of the restaurant as it gets on its feet.
The restaurant occupies a space that was originally a Pizza Hut a few decades ago. The interior decor includes string lights intertwined with artificial vines strung up around the dining area.
“We have top-notch service,” Robinson said. “It’s like you’re in your grandmother’s house. It’s your grandmother’s house type of service, respectable, friendly.”
The restaurant hosts karaoke night on Friday, from 9 p.m. until midnight, although the kitchen closes at 9 p.m. There is a stage set up in the restaurant for performers to sing on.
The owners are also looking at having gospel and jazz music on Sundays.
Robinson said the restaurant’s busy times are mainly on Fridays through Sundays, although he also said there might be the occasional rush during the week. He also said a permanent sign alerting drivers to the restaurant’s presence is expected to be installed soon. Currently, a sandwich board sign standing on the edge of Scenic Highway alerts passersby to Moe’s location.
Menu: The goal of Moe’s Soul Food Kitchen’s staff is to serve food that reminds diners of the type of food their grandmother would have cooked, according to Robinson.
“We want it to be better than grandma’s cooking,” he said.
As the restaurant’s name suggests, Robinson said the menu focuses providing customers with “authentic soul food.”
One of the menu items which Robinson said the restaurant is famous for is the Dropped Biscuit. It is a biscuit that is cooked in a fryer and then covered in honey.
Other specialty menu items include fried ribs, fried chicken and smothered pork chops, which are fried first and them smothered in gravy. It also offers barbecue ribs.
The restaurant has “Fish Fry Fridays,” where specials on tilapia, catfish and whiting fish are available. The prices are $7.99 for two pieces of tilapia, $8.69 for two pieces of Whiting fish and $8.99 for two pieces of catfish. Each dish comes with slaw, fries, hush puppies and a drink.
Robinson also said the meat options at the restaurant also includes meatloaf with a special tomato sauce.
Diners can order a lunch special that includes one meat, one side, a drink and bread (either the dropped biscuit, a roll or a piece of cornbread) for $6.99.
There are also two entrees on the menu. One is one meat, two sides, a drink and a bread for $12.99. The other is two meats, three sides, a drink and a bread for $17.99.
Another option is the Moe’s Choice, which is a spicy jerk chicken, cabbage coconut rice, peas, a dropped biscuit and a drink for $14.99.
A kids dish which includes one meat, one side, a drink and a bread is available for $6.99.
Moe’s Soul Food also offers a variety of dessert options available for $3.50. These options include fresh baked cakes, banana pudding, Granny’s Sweet Potato Pie, peach cobbler and an old fashioned apple pie.
Side dish options include collard greens, seasoned green beans, cabbage, yams, black-eyed peas, corn on the cob, white rice and gravy, potato salad and fries.
There is also a breakfast menu on the weekend that is available until 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. It is made up of six platters options, with one example being two eggs, potatoes or grits, ham, bacon, sausage and toast. Another platter example is two pork chops, two eggs, potatoes or grits and toast.
There are also several sandwich options, such as egg and cheese; sausage and cheese; chicken and cheese; ham and cheese; egg, cheese and bacon; egg, cheese and sausage; and egg, cheese and ham. There is also a cheese burger on the menu for $4.99.
Although Moe’s does serve Pepsi drink products, it also serves sweet tea, lemonade and fruit punch from glass jars.
Something You May Not Know: The restaurant is named for a nephew of the owner whose name was Moe Durham. He died from sickle cell anemia in December 2017.
“He always wanted us to have a restaurant because he cooked good food, so in honor of his name, this is what we did,” Robinson said. “Hard as it is, we stepped out on faith and we’re making it work.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.