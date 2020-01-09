678-507-6795
Open Since: May
Owner: Brooke Novy
Executive Chef: Alex Friedman
Hours: 4:30 to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday (dinner)
8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday (breakfast and lunch)
Location: Downtown Winder at the corner of North Broad Street and East Candler Street
Atmosphere: Lobby at the Maddox is built in the old People’s Bank of Winder that closed because of the Great Recession. The building was owned by the Maddox family and the restaurant is in the bank’s old lobby, hence the name Lobby at the Maddox.
The dining area is spacious with ceilings more than 25 feet high and windows almost the full height of the building looking out on Broad Street in downtown Winder. Cushioned chairs await visitors at white tables with chandeliers lighting the dining area once the sun sets. A few photos of celebrities such as Sean Connery and Marilyn Monroe adorn the interior charcoal gray walls.
Executive Chef Alex Friedman calls the style mid-century modern. He said it has the look of a New York City steakhouse with the black and white celebrity photos adding to that.
The restaurant is technically two different restaurants — Café at the Lobby, which is open Monday through Friday for breakfast and lunch and includes service from the bank’s old teller bar, and Lobby at the Maddox, the three-day dinner setup.
Reservations are recommended due to the limited seating but not required. Friedman said the staff wants guests to not feel rushed.
“Part of our overall concept is we want people to slow down their lives a little bit and enjoy the experience that is Lobby at the Maddox,” Friedman said. “We never attempt to overbook the dining room. If we have 48 seats in the dining room, we’d rather serve 48 people than 70 people. We want you to be able to come in and know that the table you booked that night is your table for the night.”
Menu: The food available at The Lobby is meant to have a 1950s and 1960s Italian chophouse feel to it, Friedman said. “It’s not just Italian-American but authentic Italian,” he said. The menu changes from time to time due to seasonal availability or tastes.
Almost everything is made from scratch, including hand-cut pastas (excluding the gluten-free options). The wet-aged beef products, including the center cut sirloin and filet mignon, are grain fed and come from Meyer Ranch in Montana. The dry-aged products, including New York strip, ribeye and porterhouse, are grain fed and come from Linz in Chicago.
“We hand-cut every steak to order,” Friedman said. “All of our meats come in as whole muscles. We butcher them to order for every single guest. ... If you come in and you order a filet, you know that that filet hasn’t been cut off of that tenderloin until that ticket hits the kitchen, so it’s as fresh as it can possibly be.”
One feature among the pasta options is the Risotto al Parmigaiano y Tartufo, a risotto with Parmesan cheese that is combined using the dalla forma method, which dates back to the Roman Empire. An 80-pound block of boutique parmigiano is cut out to create a bowl, the risotto is put into that bowl, vodka is added to the mix and set on fire, and the cheese melts into the bowl with the pasta.
Side items available include lemon arugula, scalloped potatoes, roasted root vegetables and grilled asparagus. A selection of wines and cocktails are served as well as classic desserts.
The Cafe’s breakfast menu includes pastries, danishes, muffins and bagels. Coffees served include espresso, cappuccino, drip and French press. For lunch, The Cafe offerings include Prosciutto and Mozzarella on Ciabatta, Pistachio Basil Chicken Salad Sandwich on Ciabatta, and Chicken Vegetable Orzo Soup in Parmesan Broth.
Something You Might Not Know:
Dining is available inside the old bank vault. A table for two is set up in the room with a mirror at the back and a small chandelier above to light the area. Candler Street is visible from this dining arrangement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.