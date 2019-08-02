Krab Kingz looks to provide an upscale, casual dining experience with a menu built on platters that are structured around crab legs, fried shr…

On the Menu

Fisherman's Feast: three snow crab clusters, 10 shrimp, two smoked sausage links, two ears of sweet corn, two boiled eggs and one pound of potatoes, topped with choice of signature butter sauces — $55

King's Platter: one snow crab leg cluster, six shrimp, a smoked sausage link, sweet corn, two eggs and one pound of potatoes — $22.99

Shrimp Platter: five fried shrimp, with fresh cut fries and corn — $13.99

Honey Butter Shrimp and Grits: Creamy jalapeno and cheese grits with eight shrimp or two fried catfish, garnished with signature honey butter sauce — shrimp $13.99, fish $12.99

Krab balls: Three deep-fried crab croquettes paired with signature aioli — $5

K Street Tacos: Three deep fried mini flour tortillas with choice of shrimp or fish, topped with signature cajun slaw — shrimp $10, fish $8