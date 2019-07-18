On The Menu

Volcano: $5.75. Chorizo, sausage, pastor meat, oaxaca cheese, guacamole cream salsa and pickled Beto's onions on a crispy grilled corn tortilla.

Beto's Super Tostadas: $6.25. Refried beans, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, avocado, queso fresco, red radishes, pickled jalapenos, cilantro, guacamole cream sauce, pickled Beto's onions and the customers choice of meat (chosen from steak, chicken, carnitas, pastor and chorizo) on a 6-inch crispy tortilla.

Authentic Mexican Street Tacos: $1.99. Choice of al pastor (marinated pork); asada (grilled steak); pollo asado (chipotle grilled chicken); barbacoa (shredded beef); carnitas (slow roasted pork); chorizo (Mexican sausage); chicharron en salsa verde (green salsa pork skin); and suadero (slow roasted meat beef brisket) on a corn tortilla and topped with cilantro and onions. The al pastor taco is also topped with pineapple cubes.

Alambre Taco: $2.50. Steak with bacon, bell peppers, cheese and onions on a corn tortilla.

Mexican aguas frescas: $2.99. Natural fruit water with flavors that include strawberry, pineapple, mango, horchata (white rice water with cinnamon); and tamarindo.