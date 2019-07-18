Beto’s Tacos
3463 Lawrenceville Suwanee Road, Suite 110
Suwanee, Ga. 30024
678-288-9622
Owner: Roberto Correa
Partner/Investor: Mauricio Lopez
Open Since: May 28
Location: Between Asian Fusion Hibachi Chinese Thai and Oasis Wellness Center Massage in the Main Street Commons shopping center, which is across Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road from the Shawnee North Business Center.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Sundays
Atmosphere: Beto’s Tacos is intended to bring a different style of Mexican eatery to Georgia, according to owner Roberto Correa.
“I wanted to try and make it like a street style,” he said. “Here in Georgia, it’s very hard to get that, unlike in California where a lot of (street-style businesses) can be found. Here there’s not many.
“If you go to Mexico, you’d see this kind of taco in the shops on the street.”
Street tacos refers to the style used by taco vendors in Mexico. These vendors use what are essentially booths where customers walk up to a counter on the street, place their orders and then watch the restaurant staff make their tacos using fresh ingredients.
Beto’s Tacos adapts that style — since it can’t have a booth directly on the edge of Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road — by having the counter indoors while retaining the ability to let customers watch their tacos being made.
One of the walls in the dining area features a montage of pictures of street taco businesses in Mexico City.
Correa said Beto’s is busy at most times of the day on weekdays and busy throughout much of the day on weekends.
“Lunchtime is very busy, and dinnertime is extremely busy,” the owner said.
Correa said it also fills up on days when Atlanta United is playing. The restaurant has at least eight television sets showing sports channels, giving fans of Atlanta sports teams multiple screens to look in the dining area to see what’s going on during games.
Menu: Beto’s Tacos touts its main menu item as being “authentic Mexican street tacos.”
All ingredients used in dishes are fresh.
“We don’t use any microwaves. We don’t have any freezers,” Correa said. “What comes into today (is used the same day). We cut up the steaks, we chop it and we grill it. There is nothing left over.”
In all, there are 14 different types of street tacos available at Beto’s Tacos.
There is also a counter where customers can choose between multiple types of salsas, including mild, green mild, smoky morita pepper, habanero pepper and the sniper, which is a hot salsa that uses three peppers — including ghost peppers.
Other items that customers can get at the counter to add flavor include pickled onions, sour cream, lime slices and cucumbers.
But Beto’s menu extends beyond tacos. It has a selection of different tortas, which are sandwiches, including five specialty tortas and two traditional tortas.
There are also burritos, nachos topped with the cutomer’s choice of meat, salads, soups, enchiladas, quesadillas, chilaquiles and taquitos.
There are also six traditional Mexico City-style dishes, such as the Beto’s Super Tastada, which is a 6-inch crispy tortilla topped with refried beans, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, avocado, queso fresco, red radishes, pickled jalapenos, cilantro, guacamole cream sauce, pickled Beto’s onions and your choice of meat (with options including steak, chicken, carnitas, pastor or chorizo).
There are also nine Beto’s Tacos Specialties including pollo norteno, pollo con rajas y champinones, puro toluca, milanesa con papas, chuleta con queso, alambre, carne asada, el campechano and a vegetarian dish called la marquesa.
Drink offerings range from craft beers to fountain drinks, Mexican sodas, bottled water, imported and domestic beers, kid’s apple juice and margarita in a can. There are also five Mexican aquas frescas, which is natural fruit water, including strawberry, mango, pineapple, horchata (white rice water with cinnamon) and tamarindo.
Something You May Not Know: Beto’s Tacos grew out of Correa’s catering business, Fusion Catering of Atlanta, and Suwanee was chosen for the first Beto’s location because several fans of the owner’s street-style Mexican food live in the Suwanee, Sugar Hill and Lawrenceville area. Correa is looking at eventually opening additional locations in the Lawrenceville, Johns Creek, Woodstock and Cumming areas.