Suwanee's new brewery is preparing to open this fall, but it is currently looking to hire employees to help it get ready.
StillFire Brewing announced it is hiring workers for bartender; server or runner; barback and utility; ID checker and security; and brewer positions. The brewery is scheduled to open Sept. 14 in the former Fire Station No. 13 building.
“The primary focus of our brewery will be building a place that can become more than just a resident watering hole, but instead, a treasured local institution,” StillFire co-founder John Bisges said in a statement.
“We want Suwanee to be a thriving community. We see the taproom as a place where people from all walks of life can come by, enjoy a pint and spend time with friends or make new ones.”
Applications can be submitted at StillFireBrewing.com/jobs. An announcement from StillFire said the brewery is seeking "fun-loving, enthusiastic, and team-oriented individuals who share our passion for community and making award-winning beer."