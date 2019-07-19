StillFire Brewing

StillFire Brewing announced it is hiring employees to work at the Suwanee-based brewery, which is scheduled to open Sept. 14.

Suwanee's new brewery is preparing to open this fall, but it is currently looking to hire employees to help it get ready.

StillFire Brewing announced it is hiring workers for bartender; server or runner; barback and utility; ID checker and security; and brewer positions. The brewery is scheduled to open Sept. 14 in the former Fire Station No. 13 building.

“The primary focus of our brewery will be building a place that can become more than just a resident watering hole, but instead, a treasured local institution,” StillFire co-founder John Bisges said in a statement.

“We want Suwanee to be a thriving community. We see the taproom as a place where people from all walks of life can come by, enjoy a pint and spend time with friends or make new ones.”

Applications can be submitted at StillFireBrewing.com/jobs. An announcement from StillFire said the brewery is seeking "fun-loving, enthusiastic, and team-oriented individuals who share our passion for community and making award-winning beer."

