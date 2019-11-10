It might be safe to say Jasmine Daniels knows her way around the bar at LongHorn Steakhouse's Snellville location.
And she's got an award to prove it.
The restaurant's bartender recently won "best bartender in the region" recognition by taking the top prize in the regional Bar Stars Series. The competition tests LongHorn bartenders bar knowledge.
Daniels is one of 58 LongHorn team members across the U.S. to pick up a regional win in the Bar Stars Series. The restaurant chain said thousands of employees were invited to compete
“At LongHorn Steakhouse, we’re all about quality in everything we serve, from our fresh, never frozen steaks to our hand-crafted, ice-cold beverages,” said Thomas Hall, executive vice president of operations at LongHorn Steakhouse. “Jasmine has proven day in and day out that she is passionate about providing extraordinary service to every guest at her bar, and we’re proud to name her our Regional Bar Star Champion.”