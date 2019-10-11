Guests of Good Taste Gwinnett on Thursday at Infinite Energy Arena will be able to sample food from 15 local restaurants and also try out drink tastings from Slow Pour Brewing and Chateau Elan Winery.
Good Taste Gwinnett is presented in partnership with Jackson EMC and the Daily Post. It brings Gwinnett County’s most-renowned local chefs together for dinner, drinks and demonstrations.
{p class=”p1”}“Foodies throughout the community are not going to want to miss this event,” Noreen Brantner, Director of Events, SCNI Events/Gwinnett Daily Post, said. “This event is sure to please, from live cooking demonstrations and fare samplings, to shopping local vendors’ exhibits and enjoying an evening with friends and family.”
{p class=”p1”}The 2019 edition of Good Taste Gwinnett is set for Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Infinite Energy Forum.
{p class=”p1”}Drink tastings are complementary and food tastings require one ticket per taste. Tasting are provided with admission, and guests may purchase additional tasting tickets. Ticket proceeds go to benefit Special Kneads and Treats, a Gwinnett-area non-profit that provides birthday cakes for children whose families cannot afford one.
{p class=”p1”}Guests will have the opportunity to sample offerings from BoneFish Grill, Frida’s Mexican Restaurant, Frontera Mex-Mex Grill, Luciano’s Ristorante Italiano, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Proof of the Pudding, Ted’s Montana Grill, Uncle Jack’s Meat House, Noona Steakhouse & Oyster Bar, La Belle Vie, Parkside District Seafood & Meats, Smokey Bones Bar & Fire Grill, Marc Bar & Restaurant, G & A Island Jerk and Water Ice.
{p class=”p1”}A few previews of Good Taste’s samples and the chefs serving them are available at goodtastegwinnett.com. Uncle Jack’s Meat House Executive Chef Chris Poston said he and the Uncle Jack’s team will be serving applewood smoked bacon with house-made peanut butter and chipotle maple glaze. Bonefish Grill Executive Chef Jinde Odenthal said she would be serving signature crispy, tossed in a creamy, spicy sauce bang bang shrimp. Noona Executive Chef AJ Binion plans to serve short ribs, smoked for five hours with garlic mashed potatoes, carrots, cipollini onions and braising sauce.
Tickets are now available for advance purchase at goodtastegwinnett.com. General Admission tickets are each $15 in advance and include three tasting tickets and a goody bag. VIP tickets are each $55 and include six tasting tickets, general admission benefits, extra VIP benefits, and a special VIP goody bag. Limited VIP tickets remain.