A new restaurant specializing in Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cuisine is celebrating its grand opening on Saturday at 6 p.m.
Sage Mediterranean Grill, 2720 Mall of Georgia Blvd in Buford, will offer "upscale" Mediterranean cuisine in a family friendly environment.
The grand opening includes free appetizers and dips from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. There will also be a "fire show," dabke dance performances and live music, according to a post on Facebook.
The menu features several appetizers, including humus and tzatziki sauce for dipping pita bread. The main menu includes kebabs, shawarma, salads and more specialty dishes.
Owner Jordan Satory is a Mill Creek High School graduate and owner of Souq International Market in Lawrenceville.
“I’m excited about this grand opening because it is really going to establish the new standard for Mediterranean cuisine in the Atlanta area," Satory said. "It’s going to be something that hasn’t been done before, at least not for Mediterranean cuisine. It is also going to set the tone for multiple locations in the future if people fall in love with Sage Grill and feel the vibes we are intending to put out there."
Chef Aysar Fuqaha is the head of a culinary team and has more than 20 years of cooking experience. Fuqaha also leads the culinary team for Souq International Market in Lawrenceville.
The main dining room offers booth and long table seating with appetizers and platters for both lunch and dinner. The secondary room is set up as a cafe and lounge with appetizers and drinks made to order. The cafe and lounge plans to be open late at night until 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.