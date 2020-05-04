Cooking at home has become the norm for most people during the COVID-19 pandemic, but as trips to the grocery store have become limited or certain items have become more scarce, you might not have all your favorite ingredients to use to make your meals.
Here are a few workarounds from chef and TV host Bren Herrera for popular food substitutions:
• Barbecue sauce: 3/4 cup ketchup, 2 tsbp mustard and 2 tbsp brown sugar.
• Breadcrumbs: Crackers or nuts that have been crushed.
• Buttermilk: 1 tbsp lemon juice or vinegar and 1 cup regular milk. Let stand 5 minutes before using.
• Cornstarch for thickening: 2 tbsp flour for each 1 tbsp of cornstarch called for.
• Egg for baking: 1/4 cup applesauce.
• Flour (self rising): 1 cup all-purpose flour, 1 1/2 tbsp baking power, 1/2 tsp salt.
• Clove of fresh garlic: Equal amounts of fresh onion or 1/8 tsp garlic powder.
• Peanut butter: Add any nuts you have and a little oil to the food processor and blend until you have nut butter.
• Sour cream: Plain yogurt.
• Wine (red): Equal amount of grape juice or cranberry juice.
• Wine (white): Equal amount of apple juice or white grape juice.
