In this recipe, steamed carrot takes the place of egg. The thick, orange emulsion is tangy with lemon, and functions as a megaphone for the garlic. It’s good on bread, chips, pasta or straight off the spoon.
Makes 4 large servings
• 1 pound carrots, trimmed and cut to 3-inch lengths
• 1 tablespoon chopped garlic
• 1 teaspoon salt
• ½ lemon juice and zest
• 1 cup olive oil
• A pinch of thyme or oregano
Steam the carrots until you can easily thrust a fork through, about 30 minutes. Meanwhile, add the garlic, salt, oil, herbs, lemon juice and zest to a blender and make it silky smooth. Add the carrots, still hot so they cook the garlic a little, and blend until smooth again. Add more olive oil if necessary to help the blender achieve a nice vortex.
Serve as a condiment, sauce, dressing or main course. Refrigerate any leftovers.
