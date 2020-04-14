The city of Norcross and local restaurants and hospitality groups are teaming up to make sure families in need in that corner of Gwinnett County have access to food to get by during the COVID-19 coronavirus disease outbreak.
City officials said the effort, which begins Wednesday, is a special initiative of Mayor Craig Newton. Families will be able to come by the Global Mall from 1 to 3 p.m. each Wednesday, Friday and Sunday for three weeks to get free meals.
The goal is to distribute up to 500 meals a day to families.
The city is working with the Global Mall and the Walia Hospitality Group, which includes Café Bombay, Masti and Ashiana restaurants, on the effort.
“Many families are facing difficult financial decisions during this trying time,” Newton said in a statement. “With this new effort, we will be able to feed hundreds of food challenged citizens in Norcross and the surrounding area.”
The pick-up will be drive-thru and contactless in format. Families who come by for a meal just need to pop their trunk so the food can be placed inside the vehicle.
Organizers said the food will be sanitized and pre-packaged in "safe packing" and servers will be wearing protective gear.
The Global Mall is located at at 5675 Jimmy Carter Boulevard in Norcross.
City officials said anyone who has questions can call 770-416-1122.
