A Juicy Crab restaurant is coming to the Snellville Exchange shopping center between Lawrenceville and Snellville, and officials will gather next week to celebrate.
Juicy Crab officials will hold a groundbreaking for the new restaurant, which will be located at 1170 Scenic Highway, at 11 a.m. Tuesday. The restaurant will be on an outparcel located next to an existing Jim 'N Nicks Barbecue at the shopping center.
Skinnerback Services Inc. and Joe N. Guy company are the contractors working on the new restaurant.
Darryl Skinner, president of Skinnerback Services, said the restaurant will have interior and patio seating with a total seating capacity of 296.
It is tentatively expected to open in July 2020.