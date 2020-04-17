Gwinnett County residents who are struggling to have food on their tables during the COVID-19 coronavirus disease outbreak have an option for dinner through an effort involving several organizations.
The Gwinnett County NAACP, First Baptist Church Snellville, Guardian Financial Services and Gwinnett County Solicitor General Brian Whiteside have teamed up with LETTUM EAT to distribute food to families in need Mondays through Fridays.
The concept is intended to help families who are experiencing food insecurity and who rely on services such as meals provided to children at schools to cover some of their family's nutritional needs.
"The goal is to provide at least 2,500 meals each week," organizers said in an announcement. "Since (Gwinnett County Public Schools) has been providing breakfast and lunches for families, LETTUM EAT! Gwinnett is focusing on dinners."
The distributions take place at different sites on each weekday, targeting families across the county. Mobile food trucks will be set up at each location to distribute the prepared meals.
The food will be distributed from 4:30 until 6:30 p.m. each weekday.
"We are engaging a large network of resources involving experienced chefs and restaurant professionals and partnering with local churches with under used professional kitchens and restaurants and grocery stores with daily food surpluses," organizers said.
Food pick-up will take place at First Baptist Church Snellville, 2400 Main St. in Snellville, on Mondays; Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, 3458 Church St. in Duluth, on Tuesdays; Christ the King Dacula, 258 Rabbit Hill Road in Dacula, on Wednesdays; Lawrenceville Cooperative Ministries Inc., 52 Gwinnett Drive in Lawrenceville, on Thursdays; and The Nett Church, 5320 Jimmy Carter Blvd. in Norcross, on Fridays.
The effort is intended to last as long as donations flow in to support it. Organizers said a donation of $10 can pay for enough food to feed five people.
Information about donating to the LETTUM EAT Gwinnett effort can be found at lettumeat.com/lettum-eat-gwinnett.
