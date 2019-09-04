Infinite Energy Center officials announced a partnership with Uncle Jack’s Meat House this week.
According to a press release, the partnership includes marketing exposure of the Uncle Jack’s Meat House brand throughout the Infinite Energy Center campus — including exterior and interior signage and special promotions. Officials said the goal of the partnership is continuing to strengthen "its relationship with the surrounding community and cater to the diverse audience that frequently attend events and conferences on the campus."
“Uncle Jack’s Meat House provides a great experience for all of our guests and attendees right here in our backyard,” said Infinite Energy Center general manager Joey Dennis. “We are excited to support Willie (Degel) and his team through this partnership which we feel will amplify their marketing efforts.”
Uncle Jack’s Meat House is opening its newest location later this year in Peachtree Corners. It will be the third location with New York being the original location and the store located next door to the Infinite Energy Center in unincorporated Duluth the second.
"It's been an amazing three years in Duluth, we look forward to our new partnership with the Infinite Energy Center and continued growth in the Uncle Jack's brand with our new location at Peachtree Corners Town Center," said Degel, who owns Uncle Jacks Meat House. "We welcome everyone to visit our house-the Meat House, that is — where we've reinvented the American Bar and Grill."