A new brewery is set to open in Sugar Hill this weekend.
Indio Brewing Co. will host its grand opening celebration from noon until 11 p.m. Saturday at it's location in the Sugar Hill E Center, which is located at 5019 W. Broad St.
The event will include food by Frita Kale-O starting at noon and music by Blue Mischief from 8 until 10 p.m.
"Indio Brewing Co. is a family and friends operated brewery," Indio's owners said on their website. "We are homebrew based and are dedicated to serving a diverse selection of great craft beers.
"We envision Indio Brewery as a location where homebrewers and beer enthusiasts come together to connect, share and hang out."
The brewery is located next to Central City Tavern and it overlooks the pond behind the E Center and the Bowl at Sugar Hill. It can be found online at www.indiobrewing.com as well as on Facebook and Instagram.
A menu posted on its Facebook page earlier this month shows it will serve a double dry hopped IPA with Idaho 7 and Citra called DDH; a stout with blackberries called Table Stout; a 19-hour yogurt sour with wild strawberry and raspberry called Sour Patch; a drink with Mango, guava and a "hoppy finish" called Tropical Thunder; a session ale with blood orange called Royal Blood; and a craft soda called Pina Colada.
The menu also listed two Mexican IPAs. One is called Frida, which mixes a traditional German lager malt with flaked wheat, orange spice and white fruit. Another one called Grapefruit Frida adds zesty grapefruit to the mix.
Another menu posted on the brewery's Facebook page shows a craft soda called Hibiscus Ginger Soda, and a stout called Espresso Dark Web with dark chocolate, roasted malt characters and espresso shots provided by Rushing Trading Co.
The brewery has posted photos of other drinks on Facebook as well, including: a Chief Hopper with Citra El Dorado and Mosaic; and a Sweet City Neipa that is "hopped w/Centennial, Citra & Motueka."
Prices include $5 for a three-quarter pour, $6 for a full pour, $3 for a soda, $7 for a to go drink and $1.50 for snacks, according to the menu posted on Facebook earlier this month.