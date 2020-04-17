Gwinnett residents are being warned to prepare for the possibility of another weekend of bad weather, including chances of thunderstorms.
The National Weather Service issued a three-day weather outlook that forecasts storms moving through north and central Georgia on Sunday night. How strong the chances of thunderstorms are varies, however, with central Georgia facing an enhanced risk of severe storms while north Georgia is split begin areas expected to have a slight chance of severe weather and areas expected to have a marginal risk of bad weather.
"Damaging wind gusts and tornadoes are the main threats with any severe storms," weather officials said in an information graphic outlining the threat levels.
More locally, part of Gwinnett County, from about Lawrenceville southward is expected to have a slight chance of severe weather. Parts of the county located north of Lawrenceville are expected to have a marginal chance of severe weather.
There is a high chance of some degree of rain throughout Sunday in the Lawrenceville area, according to forecasts from the National Weather Service. That includes an 80% chance of precipitation during the day, with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 a.m.
The Sunday night forecast for Lawrenceville calls for a 90% chance of precipitation, including at least showers and possibly thunderstorms.
